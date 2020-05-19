BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether it was simply signing an autograph or raising money through his annual "Catwalk For Charity" event, over the course of his 11 years in Buffalo, Ryan Miller always believed it was important to give back to the fans and the community.

Miller still believes that. The former Sabres goaltender's career may have taken him to the other coast, but Western New York still holds a special place in his heart. Because of that, he is raising coronavirus-relief cash for three charitable organizations, including two in Western New York.

Miller has launched an online auction of some of his game-worn equipment on the website of his Steadfast Foundation. Among the items are game-worn pads, gloves and skates from his days in Buffalo and Vancouver. Proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY, the Buffalo Police Athletic League and the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County, where he and his wife Noureen live now that Miller plays for the Anaheim Ducks.

Miller said that in the face of this global pandemic, he wants to give back to the people who gave him so much, like the fans in Buffalo.

"I feel like I kind of grew up there. That was just like my first chance to really be on my own," Miller said. "You find your way and you kind of grow. I spent such a long time there, that it is important to me. I'm just trying to think about the places and people who had an influence on me in my life."

New items are being added to the auction as it continues for the next two weeks on the Steadfast Foundation website.

