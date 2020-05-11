Clarence cancer survivor giving back to Roswell Park through clothing apparel

25-year-old Mariana 'Mari' Militello was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer back in 2016, but it sparked a passion she wasn't expecting.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — There's just something about tie dye that's always got Mariana "Mari" Militello hard at work.

"What I love the most about it was creating something out of nothing," she said.

She only found her love for the craft because she noticed something was off in 2016.

"I was gaining weight out of nowhere, and I was working with a personal trainer six days a week. I was a great student, and I was not able to retain any of the information I was learning," Militello said.

Mari eventually got an MRI, discovering a diagnosis so rare that doctors call her one in a million.

"We found out that I had a giant tumor in brain tumor. It's called langerhans cell histiocytosis, and it's actually a pediatric cancer so it's not common for a 21-year-old to have it," Militello said.

While all her friends graduated college, Mari was forced to stay home so she could get treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Being stuck on her couch, though, is also where she discovered her greatest passion.

"Wearing the tie dyes made me happy, and that was part of the reason I did it. It was therapeutic, it was fun, it was bright," Militello said.

Not long after she went into remission, her tie-dying hobby turned into a new business: Rivive Apparel.

"Most people call me Mari. I took 'Ri' instead of 'Re' because I wanted to put a part of me into every single one of my creations," Militello said.

Now she's even giving back to those who helped her at Roswell Park with the proceeds from a new line coming later this month.

"There's a design in it called the 'Thriver,' and I made it in collaboration with six other cancer survivors, using their powerful words to live by," Militello said.

Whether you're battling cancer or not, the clothing is more than just another piece to add to your collection.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. Stay strong, be positive, and keep going," Militello said.

It's a reminder there's just something about tie dye, making even the darkest times just a little bit brighter.

