Bakers Men Buffalo competes on Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We're getting into the spooky spirit as we approach Halloween with a local baker participating in a holiday themed competition.
The Bakers Men Buffalo was back in the national spotlight Monday night. The Lancaster bakery took part in the Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Challenge."
Brian Muffoletto represented the Bakers Men in Monday's episode.
The cookie competitors created two Halloween costumes out of cookies.
Muffoletto decided to go with a clown and a baker.
"For my clown costume I'm going to split the costume in half, on one side it's going to be white with colorful designs. And on the other side it's going to be a pale green. For my baker's costume first I'm going to pipe the apron and make sure I have a pocket on the front of it that's going to be full of baking supplies. It's not my best work but I need to rush through and finish in the time frame," Muffoletto said on the show about his designs.
Unfortunately, Muffoletto did not win.
The winner walked away with a trick-or-treat bag filled with $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion.
Muffoletto was previously on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" in 2020.
