Bakers Men Buffalo competes on Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge

"For my clown costume I'm going to split the costume in half, on one side it's going to be white with colorful designs. And on the other side it's going to be a pale green. For my baker's costume first I'm going to pipe the apron and make sure I have a pocket on the front of it that's going to be full of baking supplies. It's not my best work but I need to rush through and finish in the time frame," Muffoletto said on the show about his designs.