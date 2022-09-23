Doors Open Buffalo celebrates the Broadway-Fillmore historic district

Explore Buffalo's "Doors Open Buffalo" event returns Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 6,000 people toured 35 downtown Buffalo buildings during Explore Buffalo's "Doors Open Buffalo" event in 2021. This year, the non-profit organization is hosting a series of smaller "Doors Open" events, that focus on the celebrating the history in individual neighborhoods around the city.

Eugene Debs Hall is a recently restored corner tavern and social club on Peckham Street, in the shadow of the Central Terminal. It's one of the many stops on the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Day of Doors Open 2022, happening on Saturday. Other featured buildings include Buffalo Brewing Company, King Urban Life Center, Al Cohen's Bakery, and the Adam Mickiewicz Library.

The Broadway Market will serve as a central hub for the event. You can find the full list of buildings, register for free and learn more on the Explore Buffalo website.