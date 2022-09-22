Fun fall attractions now open across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of fall's official arrival, we've compiled a list of seasonal attractions to check out across Western New York:
- Pumpkinville (4830 Sugartown Road, Great Valley) is open daily through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The WGRZ-TV corn maze is back for a second year, along with new activities like a Feed Mill Obstacle Course and Bubble House for kids.
- The Great Pumpkin Farm (11199 Main St., Clarence) is also open daily through Oct. 31. Admission is free weekdays, outside of Columbus Day. There is a Fall Festival each weekend with a different theme.
- Pumpkintown (3435 Baker St., Jamestown) is open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Attractions include hay rides, a corn maze, pumpkin bowling and a petting zoo.
- Badding Brothers Farm Market (10820 Transit Road, East Amherst): Scarecrow Village is open daily at 10 a.m., with an indoor straw maze and a donut wagon on weekends.