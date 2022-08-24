Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location

The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the mall next to the Verizon store.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria.

On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall.

The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the mall next to the Verizon store. This new store is part of an expansion for the business. Forty new Wetzel's Pretzels will be opened across the county this year.

This new location in Cheektowaga will be the first Wetzel's Pretzels in the Western New York area.