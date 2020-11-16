Orchard Park teacher taking baking skills to the Food Network

Brian Muffoletto, a second-grade teacher at Eggert Town Road Elementary, will compete in the "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park teacher's talent for creating colorful cookies is taking him all the way to the Food Network.

Brian Muffoletto is a second-grade teacher at Eggert Road Elementary in Orchard Park School. He is also one half of the home-based bakery business "The Bakers Men Buffalo." During the COVID shutdowns in March, he and his partner spent time perfecting their sugar cookie recipe, and now he'll be showcasing his skills on the "Christmas Cookie Challenge."



Back in January, a Food Network casting agent reached out to them on Instagram about appearing on this season of the show. In August, Brian flew to New Orleans to tape an episode. It pits five bakers from across the country against each other in a series of timed baking challenges.

"We're baking right beside one another, timer's ticking, the pressure of it all, and when they asked how could you handle the pressure, I said listen, I'm an elementary school teacher," he told 2 On Your Side. "I can handle pressure, I can handle stress. I can be flexible. So I think that was a selling point of why they casted me as well."

There's a $10,000 dollar prize for the winner of the episode. Brian says if he wins he wants to expand the business into sugar cookie classes and selling in farmer's markets.

Brian Muffoletto, a second grade teacher at Eggert Road Elementary in Orchard Park, will make his @FoodNetwork debut tonight at 10pm.



He’ll be competing for $10,000 on #ChristmasCookieChallenge 🍪🎅



We’re talking to him from his classroom this morning on @WGRZ Daybreak! pic.twitter.com/4VNlfYDubU — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) November 16, 2020

The episode airs Monday, November 16 at 10 p.m. on the Food Network.