Third Street Connector provides access between Niagara Falls State Park and City of Niagara Falls

New pedestrian access point to the Upper Niagara River is now complete.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tourists and locals have a new way to access Niagara Falls State Park and view one of the wonders of the world.

The USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) and New York State Parks announced that the Third Street Connector is now complete. The connector is an new way for pedestrians to get back and forth between the park and the City of Niagara Falls. The project hopes to expand the economic benefits to the area from its nearly nine million annual visitors.

“Connecting the City of Niagara Falls to its waterfront is a priority of both USA Niagara and State Parks’” said State Parks Western District Director Mark Mistretta. “State Parks is also focused on moving the park visitors into the City to enjoy the dining and recreational opportunities that exist, and this project does just that.”

The connector is located at the corner of Third Street and Buffalo Avenue and includes a six-foot wide asphalt pathway a steel stairway down a 28-foot grade change into the park, an asphalt pathway connection to the Riverway pathway system along the Upper Niagara River Rapids and pathway lighting.