Aquarium of Niagara secures funding for 'Whirlpool Commons'

Outdoor welcome plaza will connect the attraction with the Niagara Falls State Park and Greenway Corridor.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — By sometime this summer a more welcoming area will greet visitors to the Aquarium of Niagara.

The Niagara Greenway Commission through the City of Niagara Falls has awarded the Aquarium $250,000 to transform the entryway while at the same time strengthen the connection with the Niagara Falls State Park and Greenway Corridor.

'Whirlpool Commons' will provide leisure space for visitors with shade structures and tiered seating designed to mirror the landscape of the Niagara Gorge.

“We are excited to partner with the Aquarium of Niagara on their plaza development, which is positioned at the head of our spectacular new Gorgeview Shoreline Trail segment heading north and connecting City of Niagara Falls and New York State Parks to Gorge attractions,” said Greg Stevens, Executive Director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission. "It will be exciting to see how this project will launch the Aquarium into more outdoor ecological education for our youth."