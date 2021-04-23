$46M visitor center to be built in Niagara Falls State Park

The $46 million facility, which includes $8 million in grand funding from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, will have expanded space for visitors.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will soon have a state-of the-art visitor center at Niagara Falls State Park.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Friday.

The $46 million facility, which includes $8 million in grand funding from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, will have expanded space for peak-time visitors, areas for ticketing, interpretation, dining and retail.

In addition, the center will have museum space, including an immersive experience and exhibits.

"New York is home to some of the nation's greatest parks and outdoor recreational opportunities that attract visitors from all across the globe, and Niagara Falls State Park is no exception," Governor Cuomo said. "This new visitor center continues the stunning transformation of New York's most famous and most visited state park, welcoming the millions of tourists who visit each year while highlighting the unique history and beauty of the park and the entire Western New York community."

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "Niagara Falls is New York's very own Wonder of the World, and it should reflect that grandeur to people from all walks, internationally, nationally and locally. This project will not only serve to welcome, orient and educate visitors to the park, it will serve as a jumping off point to many other regional attractions, which will mean longer visitor stays and more opportunities for all of our tourism partners."

The new, 28,000-square-foot visitor center will replace a 35-year-old structure that can no longer accommodate the 9 million visitors a year the park receives.

The existing regional administration building, next to the facility, will be adapted into a multi-purpose community room, regional archives and office space.

The building is being designed by GWWO. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2021 and will hopefully be completed by the 2023 tourism season.

