Travel Advisory: I-990 in Amherst to close for utility work this weekend

The closures will take place overnight Friday and Saturday for utility work by National Grid.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Drivers in the Amherst area need to be aware of upcoming utility work on I-990.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced on Tuesday that overnight closures on the I-990 in the Town of Amherst are expected to take place Friday and Saturday. National Grid will be doing utility work, so the interstate will close to accommodate the work.

Closures will take place at the following times and locations:

At 9 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, single lane closures will begin on northbound I-990 between Sweet Home Road (Exit 2) and Audubon Parkway (Exit 3), with the total shutdown of northbound Interstate 990 taking place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Northbound motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour to Exit 2, northbound to Sweet Home Road to North French Road to I-990.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, single lane closures will begin on southbound I-990 between Millersport Highway (State Route 263) and Sweet Home Road (Exit 2), with a total shutdown of southbound Interstate 990 taking place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour along Millersport Highway (State Route 263), to westbound North French Road, to southbound Sweet Home Road to southbound I-990.

NYSDOT notes that the utility work is weather sensitive and could be delayed for inclement weather.

Amherst drivers are reminded to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.