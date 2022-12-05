Buffalo will receive $17 million in state infrastructure funding for city roads

The Department of Public Works says the money will be coming over the next four years, so it will plan a comprehensive list of projects to use all the funding.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With this week's great weather, residential paving season is approaching here in Western New York.

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday announced that more than $17 million in state infrastructure funding is coming for city roads.

That money will go to several different programs, such as ones to repair potholes, and will prioritize parts of the city that have been neglected over the years.

"In the past, the State of New York would have said to the City of Buffalo, and they did, pay for it on your own," Kennedy said. "Now we are helping the City of Buffalo bring the quality of life up in our communities and invest into the infrastructure throughout every single neighborhood throughout the City of Buffalo."

The Buffalo Department of Public Works says the money will be coming over the next four years, so it will plan a comprehensive list of projects to use all the funding.