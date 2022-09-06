Landslide causes 17-foot drop behind Royalton home

Niagara County's emergency services director says the whole area is now condemned and warns onlookers to stay away with the possibility the house could fall soon.

RAPIDS, N.Y. — Two people who live in a home along Tonawanda Creek in Niagara County are trying to figure out what to do next after a landslide caused a 17-foot drop right in their backyard on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say over time, the creek washed away the soil beneath the area, and eventually caused the damage to the land.

A couple lives in the home. They didn't want to be on camera but the woman told 2 On Your Side they're still trying to figure out what to do now.

They are starting to work with an attorney though to help them with the insurance company.

On Wednesday, a pickup truck was stuck in the debris, which has since been removed.

The homeowners can't stay in their house and are staying elsewhere.

One of them noticed a small crack in the backyard Wednesday, but didn't think anything of it.

Then later in the afternoon, around 4:30pm, there was a loud bang and the landslide is what resulted.

Now, the whole area is condemned.

Niagara County emergency services director Jonathan Schultz warns onlookers to stay away too especially when there's concerns about the house falling next.

"There's a lot of concern for the house. That's why we don't want the homeowner to go in the house. As you can see, towards the corner of the house, toward the house, more of it has gone away since yesterday so we're very concerned that over time, as it sluffs off towards the creek, there's a potential it could go all the way down to the ridge," Schultz said.

Niagara County has come out to inspect the roadway because there have been times in the past where the road has also sluffed off.

Schultz says work has been done to protect the roadway.

As for other homes in the area, 2 On Your Side did reach out to Town of Royalton Supervisor Daniel Bragg to find out if inspectors would be sent out to make sure this isn't happening anywhere else.