Niagara County to realign Bear Ridge and Tonawanda Creek roads

PENDLETON, N.Y. — Road realignment will take place in at a Niagara County intersection to improve public safety.

On Tuesday the county announced that its Department of Public Works (DPW) will realign the the intersection of Bear Ridge and Tonawanda Creek roads in the Town of Pendleton.

“Improving the vision of motorists entering Bear Ridge from the west was the main issue and I believe this proposal addresses that,” said Tony Nemi, Niagara County legislator. “As anyone who regularly drives that road knows there have been a few accidents and many near-misses, so I am very pleased DPW will be making these changes.”

The changes were proposed following a DPW commissioned study from engineering firm Wendel.

The intersection will be restripped so the west side ramp of Tonawanda Creek will now be at a 90 degree angle at the stop sign. Additional signage will also be added.