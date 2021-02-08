Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes near Highmark Stadium ahead of Bills open practice

Deputies say drivers should expect delays near the stadium Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Training camp is underway at Highmark Stadium, and the Buffalo Bills are set to hold another open practice this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday's open practice, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers that a new traffic pattern will be in place.

Deputies say drivers in the area should expect delays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who is not attending Saturday's practice is being encouraged to avoid the area during this timeframe, and seek alternate routes.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, the section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to both north and southbound traffic. The roadway will be closed until after practice ends around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Route 20A will not be closed to westbound traffic after the practice. Drivers should expect delays starting around noon.

All stadium parking lots will be open. Lots 2, 3 and 4 are all accessible from Route 20A.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office notes that last week lots 1 and 2 both reached their capacity limits and were closed early, resulting in traffic being rerouted to the north side of the stadium.