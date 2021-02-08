Poloncarz downplays Bills relocation threat

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz dismissed speculation of the Buffalo Bills relocating if a deal can’t be negotiated for public funds to pay for the construction of a new stadium.
Poloncarz, however, did issue a warning by saying the state and county won’t be writing what he called “a blank check,” to pay for what is projected to cost at least a $1 billion.
The Bills opened negotiations two months ago after determining they are in need of a new stadium to be located near their existing facility in suburban Buffalo, though a downtown facility has not yet been entirely ruled out.