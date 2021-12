The crash was reported just beyond exit 53 (the I-190) just before 8:15 a.m., according to NITTEC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A four vehicle crash on the I-90 east is causing delays for commuters Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just beyond exit 53 (the I-190) just before 8:15 a.m., according to NITTEC. The left lane was closed for about a half hour.

NITTEC reports that the crash is causing traffic congestion for about 2 miles. Traffic is backed up from exit 55 (Ridge Road) to exit 53 (I-190).

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.