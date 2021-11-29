Six-year-old ejected from vehicle in crash in Genesee County

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 98 and Lockport Road in the Town of Elba.

ELBA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash that happened in the Town of Elba on Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 98 and Lockport Road, Mikayla Bard of Brockport failed to stop at a stop sign in her Honda Civic, according to investigators. Faez Alsaadi of Syracuse was also involved in the accident with Bard's vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Alsaadi was not injured, however a six-year-old girl was ejected from Bard's vehicle. Bard and the young girl were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy EMS with unknown injuries.

"Upon my arrival on scene, there were several passerby's that did stop and render first aid until the fire department could get here," said Genesee County Sheriff Sgt. Andrew Hale. "What we do know is that the little girl was ejected from that vehicle. And at this point, we don't believe she is going to sustain any life threatening injuries, but she is being held at the hospital for observation, just as a precautionary."