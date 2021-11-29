Niagara Falls police vehicle involved in crash

A marked police vehicle was responding to a call of someone with a gun when the crash occurred at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Ferry Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls police officer was treated for minor injuries over the weekend following a car crash Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls, a marked police vehicle was responding to a call of someone with a gun when the crash occurred at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Ferry Avenue.

The officer was driving south on Hyde Park Boulevard with lights and sirens on at about 4:30 p.m. when the patrol car was struck by a 2007 Hyundai Sonata. The city notes that the Hyundai Sonata was driving east on Ferry Avenue and reportedly had a green light.

The airbags went off in both vehicles as a result of the crash.

The officer involved in the crash was said to be a 10 year veteran of the Niagara Falls Police Department and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Two adults and a child were in the second vehicle. According to the city spokesperson, the 27-year-old female driver and the 29-year-old passenger both complained of minor injuries, but declined treatment. The 6-year-old in the back seat was said to be uninjured.