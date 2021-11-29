Lockport man arrested and charged in fatal pedestrian accident

Stanley Hall, 52, has been charged for crash that killed Jeanne Smith in August.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, a Lockport man was arrested and charged in crash that killed a pedestrian in Lockport over the summer.

Stanley Hall was charged with second degree manslaughter, second degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and a series of traffic violations.

These charges are tied to an Aug. 20 crash where Hall hit and killed Jeanne Smith of Lockport with his car.

Hall was arraigned by Judge William Watson in Lockport City Court. His bail is set at $10,000 cash or bond, $50,000 partially secured bond.