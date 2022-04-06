Bandits earn Game 1 victory in NLL Finals with goal in final minute

The Bandits took care of business in front of a sold-out crowd at home, knocking off Colorado 15-14. Nick Weiss scored the game-winner with 51 seconds left.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The finals go through Buffalo as the Bandits are going for their first National Lacrosse League title since 2008.

In the first quarter, 55 seconds into the game Colorado took a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game. A few minutes later, on a highlight move, Josh Byrne tied it up for Buffalo.

The Bandits took the lead on a beautiful dish from Byrne on the power play to set Dhane Smith up.

Late in the first, Connor Fields scored a big time behind the back goal to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead. Seconds later, Buffalo went up 4-1, when Smith took a quick shot that beat the goalie who looked like he wasn't ready.

Outside of the first minute, Buffalo looked like a much more physical team in the opening period.

In the second period, Chase Fraser sniped one home to make it 5-1 Buffalo.

Colorado would score four of the next five goals to cut the Buffalo lead to 6-4.

Smith got his third goal of the night to extend Buffalo's lead to 7-4. Seconds later, the Bandits went back up four as Tehoka Nanticoke notched his second of the period.

Late second, Mammoth score three quick goals to cut the Bandits lead to one. Nanticoke got the hat trick in the period with a shot off the boards and off the goalie, making it 9-7 Buffalo.

The Bandits took a 9-8 lead into the half.

In the second half, Nanticoke came out firing, scoring back-to-back goals for his fifth of the night, giving Buffalo an 11-8 lead.

After Josh Byrne made it 12-9, Colorado scored two quick goals to get back within one. Buffalo led 12-11 after three periods.

In the final period, after Buffalo led a majority of the game, Colorado tied it up with 12:41 to go.

Chris Cloutier scored arguably the goal of the night, a diving cross crease shot to give Buffalo a 13-12 lead. With 6:37 left, the Mammoth tied it up at 13.

Josh Byrne gave the Bandits the lead 14-13, and KeyBank Center went absolutely nuts. However, with under two minutes to go, Colorado once again tied it up.

Nick Weiss sniped the game-winner with 51 seconds left to give Buffalo the 15-14 win.

Game 2 is next Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern time in Denver.

The Bandits score with 51 seconds left to take Game 1 of the NLL finals 15-14 over Colorado. Buffalo could win their first championship since 2008 next Saturday in Denver with a win. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/MPZt9BFyYh — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) June 5, 2022