Bandits seek first title since 2008, ready to host Game 1 on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's championship season in Buffalo. The Bandits get set to host Colorado this weekend in Game 1 of the NLL championship series.

The Mammoth beat Buffalo back in early April by one goal, but it's a fresh 3 game series with the Bandits as the favorites to win.

2 On Your Side Brian Chojnacki caught up with the team this week to see how they are feeling heading into the big series.

Brian asked Bandits forward Josh Byrne, "What would it mean to you to get this done versus Colorado, get your first title since 2008 for the organization and the first for your core group of guys?"

Josh said, "It would be huge obviously, the City of Buffalo has been waiting a while for a championship, this community deserves it, especially after everything that went on over this last couple of weeks. You know to try and bring some healing to the city would be a really cool thing."

Bandits superstar Dhane Smith said, "Goosebumps, honestly, it's one of those things you dream of and as you get older you realize these opportunities don't come often. I have been part of this organization for 9-10 years now, it's home to me now, the fans have been supporting me my entire career, all I want to do is win in Buffalo. It would be the most special thing in my life, I really want to go get one," Smith said.

Due to COVID, it's been a three year waiting period since the league has had a full season with the playoffs, Buffalo lost in the finals that year to Calgary. The team says they're ready.

"Nerves, excitement, all of the above. It's one of those things you dream of as a kid to play in the NLL finals, it's also one of those things you can't take it for granted. 2019, we unfortunately lost. You have to go earn it," Smith said.