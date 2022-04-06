Bandits hosting block party ahead of final game series

Festivities begin on Saturday at Alumni Plaza and will include food, drinks and live music.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits will host a Party in the Plaza on Saturday, June 4, ahead of game one of the National Lacrosse League Finals.

Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Alumni Plaza. The party will include live music, appearances from the Bandettes, and Bandits alumni.

There will also be food and drinks available for purchase.

Feedmore WNY will also be hosting a donation drive during the party to support Western New Yorkers in need, including those affected by the most recent mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Requested donations include cereal, baby formula, canned fruits and vegetables, and other non-perishable food items.

The first 1,000 fans that donate will receive a special commemorative NLL Finals poster.

The Bandits kick off a three-game series at home on Saturday against the Colorado Mammoth. Buffalo is the favorite to win the series and has been the number one seed in the entire tournament.

The Buffalo Bandits are looking to win their first title since 2008. Tickets are still on sale for game one and can be purchased by clicking here.