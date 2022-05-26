Bills' Jordan Poyer raises money for 5/14 Survivors Fund in Williamsville

'Those lives were taken, they're not coming back, and it's sad, man. It's a tough world we're living in right now,' Poyer said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is teaming up with Erie County Medical Center to give back to Western New York.

Poyer works with ECMC, providing support and inspiration for substance use patients and caregivers at the hospital. The original plan for Wednesday evening's virtual golf tournament was for the funds raised to go to those programs.

However, Poyer said the mission changed in light of the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market grocery store, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded on May 14.

"Those lives were taken, they're not coming back, and it's sad, man," Poyer said Wednesday. "It's a tough world we're living in right now, and just to be able to bring the community together, people together, trying to love on each other, that's my main goal."

Proceeds from Wednesday evening's event, which drew dozens of people, will benefit the 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Poyer's action was the latest in a growing number of events to help the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Asking people to "Choose Love," the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits are selling T-shirts to benefit a grieving community following the recent mass shooting.

"100% of net proceeds benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Community Together Response Fund," according to the website where these shirts will be sold.

Then on Sunday night, pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced that he will host a 7 p.m. "Love For Buffalo" show on June 5 at Nietzsche's, with tickets going on sale Monday.