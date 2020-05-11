Tre'Davious White allowed out of lawsuit over Orchard Park home

Four lawyers on behalf of their clients agreed that Buffalo Bills player Tre'Davious White could be removed from the case.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The various parties in the lawsuit over the sale of the home at 11 Kingfisher Court in Orchard Park have found at least one thing they can agree on.

