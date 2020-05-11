Tre'Davious White allowed out of lawsuit over Orchard Park home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The various parties in the lawsuit over the sale of the home at 11 Kingfisher Court in Orchard Park have found at least one thing they can agree on.
In a document filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court for Erie County, four lawyers on behalf of their clients agreed that Buffalo Bills player Tre'Davious White could be removed from the case.
White was sued with others Oct. 22 by attorney Marco Cercone and his wife, Kari Anne. The Cercones said that White, together with three unnamed individuals, had an agreement to buy the home that was received after the Cercones had the home under contract.