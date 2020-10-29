Motion filed to dismiss lawsuit over home sale to Tre'Davious White

There's an update in the lawsuit about the purchase of an Orchard Park home.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that pits a Buffalo attorney and his wife against Buffalo Bills player Tre'Davious White and others over the sale of an Orchard Park home.

Attorney Joshua Ramos asked New York State Supreme Court for Erie County to dismiss the case. Ramos is counsel for Brian and Siobhan Smith, the owners of the home at 11 Kingfisher Court. Lawyer Marco Cercone and his wife, Kari Anne, attempted to purchase the property before they were told a higher offer came in from a party that included White and others.

Ramos is also representing Joseph Saccone, the selling agent hired by the Smiths from Keller Williams Realty Buffalo Northtowns.