Attorney says lawsuit on home sale to Tre'Davious White was brought out of spite

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — More court documents were filed Monday in the lawsuit over the potential purchase of an Orchard Park home by Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills.

Lawyer Jesse Baldwin , partner at Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP, has entered the case as an attorney for Brian and Siobhan Smith , the owners of the home for sale at 11 Kingfisher Court.

The Smiths had signed a contract Oct. 14 to sell the home for $749,999 to Buffalo attorney Marco Cercone and his wife, Kari Anne. The contract was canceled Oct. 19. The Cercones filed the lawsuit Oct. 22 against the Smiths, as well as White and three other individuals whose names were not known who submitted an offer to buy the home at a higher price.