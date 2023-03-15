Report: Bills to add former Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen

According to Ian Rapoport, former Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is signing with the Buffalo Bills to compete to back up Josh Allen.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It will be Allen squared at Highmark Stadium come this fall in Orchard Park. That is quarterback Josh Allen and his new backup Kyle Allen.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is signing with the Buffalo Bills to compete to backup Josh Allen.

The addition to the quarterback room comes after former Bills backup Case Keenum came to an agreement with the Texans on a two-year deal.

Kyle Allen joined the Panthers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He later went on to play for the Commanders and most recently the Texans.

In his last season, Allen started in just two games for the Texans. He threw for 416 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.