Report: Bills restructure Diggs contract

The Bills continue with the necessary task of clearing salary cap space.

ESPN's Field Yates reports they continued with that process on Tuesday night, with the NFL's new league year and free agent signing period set to open on Wednesday at 4:00pm.

The Bills have restructured the contract of WR Stefon Diggs, converting base salary into a bonus and creating another $5.4M in cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2023

Yates reports the Bills have restructured the contract of top receiver Stefon Diggs to create $5.4-million in cap space. The move follows the restructured deals of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller, that created a reported $32-million in cap room.

All of that follows a two year extension for linebacker Matt Milano, and a reworked contract for running back and returner Nyheim Hines.

The Bills were a reported $19-million over the cap at the start of the offseason. Following this series of moves, based on projections, they have $20-25-million in room under the cap.