Report: Bills to add receiver Deonte Harty

The now former Saints receiver/returner to join the Bills on a 2-year deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was first to admit the Bills' offense lacked the true explosiveness in the latter portion of the 2022 season that it had in 2021.

The need for an additional receiver was part of the issue.

The Bills are reportedly addressing that need with NFL free agency set to open by signing Deonte Hardy, now formerly of the New Orleans Saints.

He's also made a name for himself in the return game.

Harty joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption College (Division II) in 2019 and had an All-Pro season on special teams returning 36-punts for 338-yards and a touchdown.

Former Saints’ WR Deonte Harty reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. The speedy WR from Assumption University has found a new home in Western New York. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023