Report: Miller and Allen restructure deals to open cap space for Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest opponent for the Bills this offseason may in fact be the limitations placed on their spending due to the salary cap.
The Bills have made a number of high-profile signings in recent years that have come with their level of success.
Quarterback Josh Allen and pass rusher Von Miller represent two of them. ESPN's Field Yates reports the Bills have restructured both deals to get them under the salary cap, which they have to be by the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
Based on projections, the $32 million in savings should put Buffalo around $15 million under the salary cap. They have more work to do, but these deals along with restructures for running back/returner Nyheim Hines and a two-year extension for linebacker Matt Milano have helped create room.
The Bills signed Miller last offseason to a six-year $120 million deal. The Bills had signed Allen to a six-year $258 million dollar contract in 2021.