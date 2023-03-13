Report: Miller and Allen restructure deals to open cap space for Bills

ESPN's Field Yates reports the moves clear about $32 million in salary cap space, putting the Bills under the NFL salary cap.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest opponent for the Bills this offseason may in fact be the limitations placed on their spending due to the salary cap.

The Bills have made a number of high-profile signings in recent years that have come with their level of success.

Quarterback Josh Allen and pass rusher Von Miller represent two of them. ESPN's Field Yates reports the Bills have restructured both deals to get them under the salary cap, which they have to be by the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The Bills have restructured the contracts of QB Josh Allen and OLB Von Miller, creating approximately $32M in salary cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2023

Based on projections, the $32 million in savings should put Buffalo around $15 million under the salary cap. They have more work to do, but these deals along with restructures for running back/returner Nyheim Hines and a two-year extension for linebacker Matt Milano have helped create room.