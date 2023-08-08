NFTA providing transportation to Bills games with express busses

After a trial run last season for the home game against the Denver Broncos, the game day bus is returning for the first season with limited parking.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Worried about parking at the Bills Stadium this year as construction takes place for the new stadium across the street? The NFTA is bringing back an option to get fans to home games this season.

Returning is the Game Day Express, a bus that will take fans directly to Highmark Stadium for $5 each way.

A scheduled is coming soon, but the first game being serviced is the Saturday, August 12. The scheduled has not been posted yet, but more information will be posted on the NFTA website.

People should know that the bus is an express line and will only be stopping at transit centers. All passengers must stay on the bus until it reaches the drop off location, which means they will not be able to get off the bus at in the parking lots before the bus stop.

Eating, drinking, and smoking on the bus is not allowed. Additionally, seating at the front of the bus is reserved for seniors and people with disabilities.

Tickets can for the be purchased with exact change or through the Token Transit app.

The map below shows the current drop off location near Gate 1 and pick up location on Abbott Road with buses leaving 30 minutes after the game and buses on Bills Drive that will leave an hour after the game.

While the official announcement on routes has yet to be made, last year during the trial stops were available at the Buffalo bus terminal on Ellicott Street, the transit hub in the Black Rock - Riverside neighborhood, the University Station park and ride, Thruway Mall in Cheektowaga, Athol Springs in Hamburg, along with the Eastern Hills Mall in the Amherst - Clarence area, and McKinley Mall in Hamburg.