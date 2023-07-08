News 2 You: Buffalo Bills train in Fredonia, Popular food debuts at Fair, The Hollywood Madam and more

Those were just a few of the stories that made news headlines this week in the past four decades

Example video title will go here for this video

One year after becoming the second state to adopt new Common Core standards, results of the first year's testing were startling to many.

In Buffalo, for example, only 11% of students measured as proficient in the subject matter of the new curriculum.

Educators, who had warned scores might drop dramatically, urged patience.

In the years since several of the 46 states that would eventually adopt Common Core have dropped it.

It was also the week that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles issuing licenses with black and white photos, which were said to be harder to tamper with. It also marked the debut of "vertical" licenses being issued to drivers under 21, making it easier for bar bouncers and store clerks to spot those under age.





20 years ago this week in 2003:

Flash mobs were starting to take hold as the newest cultural phenomenon across the country, while in Western new York a new taste treat debuted at the Erie County Fair.

This particular gastronomic delight, which scored rave reviews during its initial offering and proved so popular that it's still served today, is also the subject of this week's News 2 You Pop Quiz. (For the answer, watch the conclusion of the video attached to this story).

This came at a time when our dietary choices were actually becoming decidedly less sinful, as bagged salad products had become the second fastest selling grocery item after bottled water.

And back then, just as now, Canadian wildfires were burning out of control this week in 2003.

30 years ago this week in 1993

Pilgrims from across the country including 180 from Buffalo, mostly teenagers, flocked to see Pope John Paul II at World Youth Day which was held in Denver, Colorado.

After making kisses for 75 years, Hershey's introduced "Hugs" which they still produce today,.

In Western New York the Doobie Brothers playing in the round on the revolving stage that hosted musical acts for decades at the now bygone Melody Fair in North Tonawanda.

It was also the first time you probably heard the name Heidi Fliess, the "Hollywood Madam" busted for running a high priced call girl ring in Los Angeles, alleged to have been patronized by many an A-list actor.

That same week in the small Stueben County town of Savona a cherubic looking teenager was accused of a horrible crime.

Thirteen years old at the time, Eric Smith was eventually convicted of murdering a four-year-old neighbor boy, Derrick Robie, and went on to serve 28 years in prison before being released last February at age 42 for the heinous crimes he committed this week in 1993.

40 Years Ago This Week in 1983

If you wanted to see the Buffalo Bills at training camp you went to Fredonia, to watch stars of the day with names such as Smerlas, Haslett, Ferguson, and Cribbs.

And if you wanted to see the MLB Toronto Blue Jays play, you went to Exhibition Stadium, not the Rogers Center.

The Erie County Executive at the time was Ed Rutkowski.

Back in those days, reporters doing stories on airline travel were welcome to go up in the control tower at the Buffalo airport to take pictures.

And, when a convention in Niagara Falls attracted 160 members of the Daughters of the Civil War, there were members in attendance whose fathers had actually fought for the Union during the war between the states.