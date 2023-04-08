Bills fans line up early to watch Blue & Red game

Fans flocked to Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon for the practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The parking lots opened at 3 p.m. Friday for the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium, but people started lining up their cars to get in early that afternoon.

That’s how much excitement there was for Friday’s practice. 2 On Your Side got to chat with a lot of people coming out of the Bills store Friday afternoon. It wasn't a surprise that Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are the kids’ favorites.

RELATED ARTICLE: Josh Allen wears blue helmet at Blue and Red practice

This was also the first opportunity for most people to see the stadium construction in person, and they’re pleased.

“Buffalo looks great, and Buffalo fans are, I don’t know, I’ve never met anyone or any state, we’ve traveled the world, that are as serious about their football as Buffalo. So it’s kind of cool. I love being from here,” said Paula Koroso, who lives in Phoenix.

“It will be unbelievable. This stadium has been around forever and it was a great experience,” added Jon Ederer, who lives in Skaneateles.

“I’ve seen the pictures of it. We drove by a could have times, but these guys haven’t,” said Kyle Hazlett, who lives in Erie, Pa.

“What’s it like seeing that in person?” asked 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik.

“It was pretty awesome,” Hazlett said.