A blue Bills helmet? Josh Allen dons one at the Blue and Red practice

Josh Allen trolled Bills fans by wearing a red helmet at the start of last year's Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium. This year, he was at it again.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Quarterback Josh Allen trolled Bills fans by wearing a red helmet at the start of last year's Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium. He later switched to a white helmet.

Fast forward to Friday evening, when Allen donned a blue helmet as he raced out of the tunnel and onto the field.

Many teams across the NFL have announced throwback jerseys and helmets as training camps started to open. The Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles are among those who will have clean, classic look during a couple regular season games.

In fact, the Eagles will wear their Kelly green jerseys against the Bills in Week 12.

The Bills have not announced any alternate jersey plans for the next season, at least not yet.