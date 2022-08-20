NFTA service to Buffalo Bills game a hit with fans

There weren't a lot of riders, but those who took the bus were pleased after the NFTA resumed service to Bills games after a 12-year absence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday also marked the first time in a dozen years that fans were able to take an NFTA Metro Bus to the stadium in Orchard Park.

The NFTA had four different pickup sites offering $5 fares each way, to and from Highmark Stadium, during what the it described as a "soft launch" of a gameday express service it plans to continue into the regular season.

The NFTA said it was restoring the service based on interest from rider surveys, but as 2 On Your Side reported previously, it was also being pushed by state and local lawmakers.

Practicing for the future

The NFTA told WGRZ-TV a total of 44 riders attended the game via Metro Bus on Saturday.

However, the service may become more popular in coming seasons, when a new stadium is being built across Abbott Road from the current one.

During the construction phase, and prior to the subsequent demolition of Highmark, parking around the stadium is expected to be reduced, which could make the bus an attractive option.

An NFTA spokesperson said getting versed in how to provide service now will assist them in getting ready for the future.

High marks for the bus to Highmark

"It was a different experience taking the bus going to the game, but it was worth it," said Adrienne Porter, who took the bus with her companion Emond Fair, who said he enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow football fans.

"You don't have to pay for parking, you didn't have to find a spot, you could just hop on and go. I had a great time, and they need to keep this," Porter said.