Josh Allen up for NFL Air Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following his performance against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Josh Allen is up for a weekly NFL honor.

Josh Allen is up for NFL Air Player of Week for his performance in the team's 44-34 win against the Seahawks.

Allen completed 31 of 38 passes for 415 yards and had four total touchdowns, 3 passing and 1 rushing. This was Allen's second 400-yard game of the season.

Also up for the honor is Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.