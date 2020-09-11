Josh Allen up for NFL Air Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following his performance against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Josh Allen is up for a weekly NFL honor.
Josh Allen is up for NFL Air Player of Week for his performance in the team's 44-34 win against the Seahawks.
Allen completed 31 of 38 passes for 415 yards and had four total touchdowns, 3 passing and 1 rushing. This was Allen's second 400-yard game of the season.
Also up for the honor is Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
This is Allen's third nomination for Air Player of the Week this season. He was nominated earlier in the season for his performance and wins against the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams.