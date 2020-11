The last time the Bills started a season 7-2, they went to the Super Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Week 9 Bills win over the Seattle Seahawks at home wasn't just a signature victory for the team. It was also history-making.

The last time the Buffalo started a season 7-2 was 1993, the year they made their final Super Bowl appearance. In honor of the milestone, Bills fans have been sharing their memories from that year on Twitter.

You can join the conversation by using the hashtag #BeOn2 or texting your photos to 716-849-2200.

The last time the Bills were 7-2, I wore a Bills sweater to our family pictures #GoBills pic.twitter.com/nXfcfGMIZG — Devo (@mdevine29) November 9, 2020

I got a Nerf gun and a venous fly trap for my birthday that year... pic.twitter.com/Czf2SkgBmx — Eric (@COBillsFan) November 9, 2020

I was in my crib holding a bottle. pic.twitter.com/8DKmNW21cw — Sara (@pretearsasame) November 9, 2020

I was in my freshman year at @Brockport, back when I was still rockin' the flattop https://t.co/oI8UEG0iKU pic.twitter.com/wXqHqv4NNV — Bob Confer (@bobconfer) November 9, 2020

6th grade at Transit Middle, we moved from Cheektowaga to Amherst early in the school year. My best friend had a Bills logo cut into his hair and his dad would paint it every Friday. — Jason (@Anticyclolysis) November 9, 2020