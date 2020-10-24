Bills tight end Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19

The second-year player will miss Sunday's game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

In the statement, posted on the team's website as well as Twitter and Facebook, the team said the second-year player from Mississippi was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Three other players will also miss Sunday's game against the winless New York Jets because they have been defined as having close contact with Knox. Those players include tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney, and Nate Becker.

Sweeney is on the physically unable to perform list, and Becker is currently on the Bills' practice squad.