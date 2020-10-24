Bills cornerback Norman to miss Jets game with hamstring injury

Tre’Davious White is listed as questionable and did not practice on Friday due to a back injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be shorthanded at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Veteran Josh Norman has been declared out with a hamstring injury.

Buffalo’s No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, is questionable and did not practice on Friday due to a back injury.

Cam Lewis is also questionable with a wrist injury. That leaves the Bills with only two healthy cornerbacks, Taron Johnson and Siran Neal, heading into the road game.

Buffalo does have two cornerbacks on its practice squad in Dane Jackson and Lafayette Pitts.

After back-to-back losses, the Bills are hoping to regain some momentum on Sunday against the 0-6 Jets.