WATCH: Man flies over Orchard Park, draws Bills logo in the air

If this doesn't scream "Let's Go Buffalo," nothing else will.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If this doesn't scream "Let's Go Buffalo," nothing else will.

It appears a man who owns a private aircraft took off Friday morning around 11 a.m. from the Buffalo-Lancaster Regional Airport and went on a joyride over Orchard Park and drew a Buffalo Bills logo in the air over Bills Stadium and surrounding areas.

2 On Your Side obtained information and video from FlightAware and it shows that the plane laded at 12:28 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills even took to social media showcasing the flight.

The pilot, who claims to be J. Michael Jeswald, said in a tweet that details will follow later today on a Facebook page.