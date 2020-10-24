x
Friday Breakdown: Ashley Holder and Vic Carucci discuss keys to a Bills victory against the winless Jets

How will the Bills bounce back after back-to-back losses?
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ashley Holder and The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci preview three topics ahead of the Bills' matchup with the winless New York Jets.

Does this game present a possible momentum boost for the Bills, who have lost back-to-back games?

What can the Bills defense do to help regain their identity this week after losses to the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs? Does it come down to preparation or execution on the field, and what do they need to do against Jets quarterback Sam Darnold?

And what must Josh Allen do to take command of the offense, which was rolling up yards and points during Buffalo's 4-0 start?

    

