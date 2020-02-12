Bills linebackers Milano, Dodson cleared to practice off IR

Buffalo also signed receiver Jake Kumerow off its practice squad, adding depth at the position with starter John Brown placed on injured reserve.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are in position to get healthier for their stretch run with linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson designated to return to practice after spending time on injured reserve.

Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on October 19.

Buffalo also signed receiver Jake Kumerow off its practice squad, adding depth at the position with starter John Brown placed on IR due to an ankle injury last weekend.

The Bills face the 49ers on Monday at 8:15 p.m. in State Farm Stadium in Arizona.