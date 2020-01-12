Heading into December, the Buffalo Bills continue to rank high in NFL Power Rankings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — We are now in December, which means there are some meaningful football games to be played for the Buffalo Bills.
Following their 27-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, the Bills continue to rank high among NFL Power Rankings across sport media outlets.
With their quest to win the AFC East division for the first time since 1995, the already first place Bills have a tough stretch of meaningful and primetime December games ahead of them:
- Monday, December 7: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, Monday Night Football, kickoff 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday, December 13: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Sunday Night Football on NBC, kickoff 8:20 p.m.
- Saturday, December 19: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, kickoff 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 28: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Monday Night Football, kickoff 8:15 p.m.
The 8-3 Buffalo Bills are in the top 10, and in some top 5, in NFL Power Rankings following Week 12:
- NBC Sports: #4: "Ready or not, they’re coming to prime time for three of their next four games."
- ESPN: #5: "The Bills are in good position to win their first AFC East title since 1995, but have faltered against the best teams in their conference this season. With Pittsburgh coming into town possibly still undefeated, it will be a prime opportunity for Buffalo to throw its hat in the ring of conference title contenders against arguably the best team in the NFL on "Sunday Night Football." The Steelers' defense also will provide a challenging litmus test for the Bills' upstart passing offense."
- Bleacher Report: #5: "The Buffalo Bills came out of their bye week comfortably in first place in the AFC East and in the top five in these power rankings. But beneath that veneer was the unpleasant truth that they were only a .500 team over their last six games. However, the Bills strengthened their case as one of the best teams in the AFC with their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They put together one of their most complete halves of the last month-plus, building a 24-6 lead over the Chargers before staving off a late rally."
- Sports Illustrated: #7: "The Bills’ season has been a wild rollercoaster, but it has also been a clear step forward. They may not be in the AFC’s top tier, but they are really talented and know how to keep things exciting. But they have a ceiling in the power rankings and for now it’s right around here."
- Yahoo! Sports: #7: "The fourth quarter wasn’t pretty, but it was still a win over a Chargers team that is much better than their record. Next week, the Bills catch a bit of a break when they play a “road game” against the 49ers, who aren’t allowed to play at Santa Clara and will play in Arizona instead. Not that home field matters much in 2020, but it is an edge to have a neutral-site game instead."
- USA Today: #6: " In a quirky twist of COVID-19 ramifications, they'll be back in Arizona – site of their "Hail Murray" fail – Monday to face Niners."