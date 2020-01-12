Heading into December, the Buffalo Bills continue to rank high in NFL Power Rankings

With their quest to win the AFC East division for the first time since 1995, the Bills have a tough stretch of meaningful and primetime December games.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — We are now in December, which means there are some meaningful football games to be played for the Buffalo Bills.

Following their 27-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, the Bills continue to rank high among NFL Power Rankings across sport media outlets.

With their quest to win the AFC East division for the first time since 1995, the already first place Bills have a tough stretch of meaningful and primetime December games ahead of them:

Monday, December 7: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, Monday Night Football , kickoff 8:15 p.m.

, kickoff 8:15 p.m. Sunday, December 13: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Sunday Night Football on NBC , kickoff 8:20 p.m.

, kickoff 8:20 p.m. Saturday, December 19: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, kickoff 4:30 p.m.

Monday, December 28: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Monday Night Football, kickoff 8:15 p.m.

The 8-3 Buffalo Bills are in the top 10, and in some top 5, in NFL Power Rankings following Week 12: