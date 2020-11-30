Bills-49ers Monday Night game moved to Arizona

The team announced that their Monday Night Football game against the 49ers will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following news that Santa Clara County in California has banned contact sports from being played due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, meant the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football game was in limbo.

Well, looks like the Bills are headed back to the stadium where the last second Hail Mary helped the Arizona Cardinals beat the Bills the week before their bye.

Back to the desert.



Our Monday Night Football game against the @49ers will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona: https://t.co/JdFjDWrY6A pic.twitter.com/vEtNVgOmvw — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 30, 2020