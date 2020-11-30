Bills run game improves in Week 12 win over Chargers

The Bills are averaging less than 100 yards per game on the ground and rushed for 172 yards in Sunday's win.

The Buffalo Bills are in the NFL's bottom six rushing teams, averaging just under 100 yards per game, so their 172-yard rushing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers was a big improvement from their typical production.

What's even more impressive, is when you consider the Bills offensive line changing things up again last week after losing lineman Cody Ford to a torn meniscus for the rest of the season.

Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss had 82 yards on 11 carries and 59 yards on nine carries, respectively, Sunday in a 27-17 win over the Chargers.

However, 76 of those 172 rushing yards came one three chunk plays of 20 or more yards, and 32 of them came from quarterback Josh Allen.