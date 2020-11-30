x
Bills run game improves in Week 12 win over Chargers

The Bills are averaging less than 100 yards per game on the ground and rushed for 172 yards in Sunday's win.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, hands off to Buffalo Bills' Devin Singletary, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills are in the NFL's bottom six rushing teams, averaging just under 100 yards per game, so their 172-yard rushing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers was a big improvement from their typical production.

What's even more impressive, is when you consider the Bills offensive line changing things up again last week after losing lineman Cody Ford to a torn meniscus for the rest of the season.

Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss had 82 yards on 11 carries and 59 yards on nine carries, respectively, Sunday in a 27-17 win over the Chargers.

However, 76 of those 172 rushing yards came one three chunk plays of 20 or more yards, and 32 of them came from quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown on a run against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills will need to find a way to make this productivity sustainable with only five regular season games remaining.

