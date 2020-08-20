MLB Commissioner in Buffalo to see Sahlen Field

A spokesperson for the Blue Jays tells 2 On Your Side that the commissioner is visiting Buffalo today for a few hours and that he will be here to see Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays double-header against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday in Buffalo, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is visiting Sahlen Field.

The ballpark received numerous changes and upgrades from the Toronto Blue Jays to make it MLB standard.

Among the changes that were made were the installation of brighter lights for evening games, the replacement of the infield turf, extension of the dugouts, and re-purposing areas inside of Sahlen Field for the players and staff.