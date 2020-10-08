New lights, field, dugouts: Changes made at Sahlen Field for Blue Jays

To bring the Bisons’ home park up to MLB standards, the Jays had to step in and give it some help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been over 100 years since Major League Baseball was played in Buffalo, but that all changes this week.

On August 11, the Toronto Blue Jays will open their season here in Buffalo when they take on the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field. But to get the Bisons’ home park up to MLB standards, the Jays had to step in and give it some help.

Ahead of their “Home Away From Home Opener,” the team allowed fans inside Sahlen Field virtually by sharing pictures of what has been updated, changed, and transformed.

Among the changes that were made were the installation of brighter lights for evening games, the replacement of the infield turf, extension of the dugouts, and re-purposing areas inside of Sahlen Field for the players and staff.

The team also redesigned the ballpark with Blue Jay logos plastered inside and outside of Sahlen Field to make it feel like home for them.

Among the permanent upgrades to Sahlen Field include: the replacement bulbs, the coats of fresh paint, and the new infield grass.

The team provided before and after pictures of the changes made to Sahlen Field, which can be viewed below.