Big honors for UB Bulls football

Several players and coach Leipold were among those chosen for some MAC postseason awards.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a season unlike any other for UB Bulls football thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's one that ended with several honors for the team.

It should come as no surprise that running back Jaret Patterson earned the MAC's Vern Smith Leadership Award, given to the top player in the conference. Patterson was also named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,025 yards and 18 touchdowns in just five regular season games.

Head Coach Lance Leipold was also honored by being named MAC Coach of the Year. He also won the award in 2018. Leipold and the Bulls were 5-0 in this shortened season.

A total of twelve players were also named All-Mid-American Conference selections.

The All-MAC First Team includes running back Jaret Patterson, offensive tackle Kayode Awosika, center Mike Novitsky, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, and linebacker James Patterson.

Right tackle Jake Fuzak and wide receiver Antonio Nunn were placed on the second team. Tight end Zac Lefebvre, running back Kevin Marks, Jr., kicker Alex McNulty, defensive tackle Eddie Wilson, and return specialist Ron Cook, Jr. were named to the third team.