UB running back Patterson named Maxwell Player of the Week after record-tying 8 touchdown performance

Patterson scored a FBS record-tying eight rushing touchdowns in a 70-41 win over Kent State Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson earned a national award for his FBS record-tying, eight touchdown performance against Kent State on Saturday.

Patterson won the Maxwell Player of the Week after his eight touchdown, 409-yard day in a 70-41 win over a previously unbeaten Kent State team. His performance inspired major sports celebrities, like LeBron James and Barry Sanders, to post on social media about his efforts.

His game against the Golden Flashes is still bringing national attention to the team.

"Whether it's Jaret individually, our offensive line or this whole program, to have a chance to be mentioned in some of these conversations is definitely new and exciting, and hopefully continues to pay dividends," Bulls Head Coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday.

Don't sleep on @__JP26 - he looks really good — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) November 29, 2020

Leipold is thrilled with the way Patterson is handling the national attention — he has tunnel vision focus preparing for a matchup against Ohio (2-1) this Saturday.

"Coaches always stress, 'How are you going to respond when you get success?' Are you going to get satisfied, or are you going to keep working harder and never be satisfied?" Patterson said.

"And that's the approach I think this whole program takes, you know? We're never satisfied. You always want more and are always looking for ways to get better."